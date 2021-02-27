Northern Ireland's fine weather to continue through start of spring
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
Published
Winter is going out like a lamb, but will spring roar in like a lion? The quick answer is no.
High pressure is set to dominate the final few days of winter over Ireland and the UK, bringing pleasant weather for the outdoors.
It is also set to stay largely settled until the end of next week, at least.
Temperatures too, by day, are expected to be a little higher than average for the time of year with highs for some on Saturday of about 13C.
That is about 5-6C above what they should be for the time of year - but temperatures are set to fall a few degrees by Monday.
Meanwhile, I hear you ask the question - are you sure 1 March is the start of spring?
The different springs
Well, in the world of meteorology, it is.
In the weather calendar, seasons are grouped into three months, with spring being March, April, and May.
It is done this way for statistical purposes - it is easier to compare each spring if the start and end dates are the same every year.
Of course, the astronomers among us will disagree.
For them, spring 2021 starts on Saturday 20 March, otherwise known as the Spring Equinox.
This is essentially when we can start to look forward to the days getting longer and nights getting shorter.
However, this date can fluctuate and spring can start on as early as 19 March and as late as 21 March.
Then, in this part of the world, we also have to take into account of the ancient Gaelic calendar, which dates back thousands of year.
In that calendar, spring 2021 began on St Brigid's Day, 1 February.
There are no rules about which one to follow - the choice is yours.