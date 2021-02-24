Covid-19: Criticism of support for bus and coach firms
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI Business Reporter
- Published
A financial support scheme for bus and coach operators in Northern Ireland has been criticised by an industry body.
Stormont's infrastructure department is running the scheme and officials have processed 96% of valid applications.
Another scheme will open next month.
In figures released to BBC News NI, the department said that of 140 valid applications, 94 operators were deemed eligible and officials were working to process a further six applications.
"There have been 40 applications rejected to date which were mainly because the businesses are profit-making and therefore they did not meet the criteria for financial support," said the department.
Karen Magill from the trade body Bus and Coach NI told BBC News NI that the industry did not view the scheme as a success.
"Out of 209 businesses, 115 operators have received nothing and out of the 94 that did they received £2.4m amongst them - that equates to £25,000 per company," she said.
"That is not what we would call a success.
"In terms of eligibility and making profit, it was considered as a cashflow exercise, not a proper profit and loss exercise."
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has had a second support scheme approved by the Stormont executive.
The Department for Infrastructure told BBC News NI that the new scheme would open in March.
"The department is aware of the concerns that have been raised by the sector but in delivering this and other financial support schemes the minister is ensuring that any expenditure provides value for money for the public purse, with the appropriate level of checks in place.
"The minister has retained the principle that the payment for each operators is made on the basis of £8,000 per vehicle and £4,450 for each additional vehicle or the actual loss whichever is the lower.
"Payments will not be made to profit making businesses so that funding is targeted at those most in need.
"The minister has however taken on board feedback from the sector and has removed the £100,000 maximum payment in the second scheme and will, through the second scheme, also remove the £100,000 cap for the period from 1 April to 30 September 2020."
Ms Magill said the industry was not in good shape.
"We are seasonal and need to do all kinds of work to survive the year," she said.
"We came out of a bad winter and into another winter - we haven't had work for a year and we won't get any for another year.
"I had one operator this week who finalised the sale of his house in order to try to keep the company going.
"The level paid to them will not support the backlog of debt.
"The minister continues to emphasise this partnership approach but really there were lots of meetings, reports and figures but... they didn't take on board any of the suggestions the industry made."
The Department for Infrastructure said "guidance and communications" would be improved for the new support scheme.