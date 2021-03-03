UK budget: Stormont funding to increase by £410m
Funding for Stormont departments will increase by £410m as a result of the UK budget the chancellor has said.
However budget documents show that core day-to-day spending will only increase by £100m.
Rishi Sunak also announced the extension of many pandemic-related business and household support schemes.
The furlough scheme will be extended until the end of September, though companies will have to increase their contributions from July.
More than 100,000 people in NI currently have their wages paid through the furlough scheme.
The furlough scheme involves the government paying the wages of people who can not work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The scheme pays employees placed on leave up to 80% of their salary, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.
Employers will be expected to pay 10% towards the hours their staff do not work in July, increasing to 20% in August and September, as the economy reopens.
The budget also means the NI Housing Executive will become exempt from corporation tax.
The Housing Executive was established in such a way that it did not meet the definition of 'local authority' for corporation tax purposes and has been paying the tax for a number of years.
The government said the move would save the he Northern Ireland Executive around £10m annually.
The main corporation tax move in the budget is to increase it from 19% to 25% in in April 2023.
The rate to be kept at 19% for about 1.5 million smaller companies with profits of less than £50,000.
Corporation tax is the tax that companies pay on their profits.
The NI Executive has since 2015 had the power to set its own rate of corporation tax but has never used it because it would also lead to a cut in the block grant.