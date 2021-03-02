Coronavirus: NI's five-step plan to ease lockdown
- Published
The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed a five-step plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown.
Unlike plans announced in England and Scotland, NI's blueprint does not include a timetable.
Progression for each of the nine pathways - across social and business settings - will depend on certain public health criteria being met.
The executive must review its coronavirus restrictions regularly, with the next due on 18 March.
Step one represents the current lockdown restrictions, with steps two to four representing an easing of the rules and the final step entitled preparing for the future.
The plan will be published shortly by the Executive Office, but BBC News NI has seen detail of the plan and what it means for different sectors.
Step one:
- Contact limited to own household and support bubble
- Up to six from two households can meet outdoors not at a private dwelling
Step two:
- Up to six people from two households can meet outdoors at a private dwelling
- Up to 10 people from two households can meet outdoors not at a private dwelling
- Stay at home messaging relaxed
Step three:
- Up to six people from two households can meet indoors in a private dwelling
- Increased numbers allowed for organised gatherings not at a private dwelling
- Restricted numbers allowed indoors not at a private dwelling
Step four:
- Up to 10 from two households can meet indoors and outdoors in private dwellings
- No household limits on meeting outdoors not at a private dwelling
- Overnight stays allowed
- Increased numbers allowed indoors not at a private dwelling
Step five:
- Households limits lifted in private dwellings
- Organised outdoors gatherings are limited only by risk assessment and mitigations
Step one:
- School buildings closed except for vulnerable and key workers' children
- Higher and Further Education students and apprentices essential face-to-face learning permitted
- Special schools, EOTAS and childcare open
- Targeted youth services and interventions
Step two:
- Partial return to classroom teaching
- Remote and online learning remains an option
- Partial return to practical face-to-face learning for Further Educations students and apprentices
- Partial re-opening of generic youth services
Step three:
- Full return to classroom teaching for schools
- Wider range of outdoor learning has resumed
- Extended Schools activity has resumed
- Further re-opening of generic youth services
Step four:
- Increased face-to-face teaching for HE and FE students, and apprentices
- Inter-schools sport allowed
- School clubs, FE colleges and university student extra-curricular and support activities and youth services resume
Step five:
- FE colleges and universities moves towards more face-to face teaching
- Spectators allowed at school sports and performance events
Step one:
- Remote working is the default position
- Those who cannot work from home can attend work
Step two:
- Relaxation of restrictions on workplace attendance
- Working from home where possible remains the recommended approach
Step three:
- Phased return to on-site work and office spaces
- Seminars and meetings can take place
Step four:
- Revised risk assessments allow more workplaces to reopen
- Work conferences can resume
Step five:
- Workplaces fully reopen
Step one:
- Essential retail only
- Non-essential retail is closed, including click-and-collect
- All close contact services closed
- Curfew on alcohol off-sales
Step two:
- Click-and-collect for non-essential retail allowed
- Driving lessons and tests can resume
Step three:
- All non-essential retail now open
- Off-sales curfew lifted
- Close-contact services can resume, with mitigations
Step four:
- All close-contact services open without appointments, with remaining mitigations
- Increased in-store capacity in all retail
Step five:
- All retail and close contact services open with reduced mitigations
Step one:
- All hospitality closed, except for takeaway sales
- 23:00 GMT takeaway curfew
Step two:
- Curfews lifted on takeaway
- Premises where alcohol cannot be consumed open with table service, six people from two households
Step three:
- Premises where alcohol can be consumed, excluding wet pubs, open with table service and only people from two households
Step four:
- Wet pubs open with table service, six people from two households
- Limited entertainment relaxations
Step five:
- Bar service permitted in wet pubs
- Six people from two households rule relaxed to any number
- Live entertainment in hospitality venues
- Nightclubs open
Step one:
- 25 guest limit at civil partnerships, marriages and funerals
- Pre and post-gatherings not permitted
Step two:
- Return to services in places of worship with a risk assessment
- Increased numbers at indoor and outdoor civil partnerships, marriages and funerals with a risk assessment
Step three:
- Receptions can take place with mitigations and limited numbers
- Pre and post-funeral gatherings can take place, with mitigations and limited numbers
Step four:
- No upper limit on numbers for pre and post-gatherings for civil partnerships, marriages and funerals, determined by venue risk assessment
- Limited live music at receptions
Step five:
- Further mitigations relaxed for pre and post-gatherings for civil partnerships, marriages and funerals
- Live music, entertainment and dancing at receptions
Step one:
- Outdoor exercise with own household or one other person - stay in local area
- Training and competition for elite athletes permitted
Step two:
- Outdoor sports facilities re-open for training and organised group activities
- Outdoor competitive sport can resume with no spectators
Step three:
- Leisure centres and all indoor sports facilities reopen, including swimming pools and gyms
- Indoor group activities and classes resume
- Leisure activity venues reopen, including soft play
Step four:
- Limited number of outdoor spectators allowed
- Limited number of indoor spectators allowed
Step five:
- Further outdoor spectators allowed
- Further indoor spectators allowed
Step one:
- Indoor and some outdoor visitor attractions closed
- All indoor seated venues closed
- Theatres and concert venues open for rehearsal and recording
Step two:
- All outdoor visitor attractions reopen
Step three:
- Indoor visitor attractions, including heritage sites reopen
- Libraries reopen
- Low-risk activities including organised rehearsal and practice can take place
Step four:
- Seated venues including theatres, concert venues and cinemas reopen
- Amateur and youth performance activity can take place, with mitigations
- Outdoor organised events can take place, with limited numbers
Step five:
- Larger outdoor organised events, concerts and festivals can take place
Step one:
- Public transport with safety measures in place
- All tourist accommodation closed, with exceptions
- Essential travel only
Step two:
- Public transport capacity increases in line with demand, within limits of social distancing requirements
Step three:
- Caravan sites open, but shared facilities remain closed
- Hotels, guest houses and B&Bs reopen, with mitigations
- Public transport returns to full service, with mitigations
Step four:
- Hostels, bunkhouses, campsites and other accommodation with shared facilities open
- Campus accommodation for tourism purposes open
- Hotels can offer wider range of services beyond accommodation and meals
Step five:
- Public transport running at full service with reduced mitigations
- Preparing for the full return of leisure travel