PSNI: warnings as good weather brings out weekend crowds
- Published
The PSNI has said they will be patrolling Divis Mountain in Belfast after an increase in visitor traffic resulted in dangerous roadside parking.
It comes after an appeal on Sunday from the National Trust not to travel to the area.
They said the good weather had resulted in an increase in visitor numbers and full car parks at beauty spots.
The PSNI also said there were "large volumes of traffic on the North Coast" on Sunday.
"In line with the Health Protection Regulations, we are reminding the public of the need to maintain safe social distance and to stay within their bubbles," a post on Facebook said.
On Monday the PSNI tweeted: "We are addressing issues at Divis Mountain and police will be in the area for enforcement.
"We would like to remind you that both sides of the roadway need to remain clear to allow the flow of traffic.
"This will be a focus for police in the coming weeks.
The National Trust said "huge amounts of traffic" were resulting in dangerous roadside parking".
They urged potential visitors to check their website for the latest travel information before making the journey.
Arlene Foster addressed the issue on BBC Good Morning Ulster and urged the public to continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
"I would just say to people, we are so close to coming out of this," she said.
" I do not want us going back into a lockdown situation and that's why we have to do it in a graduated way," she added.