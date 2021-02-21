Banbridge: Man in his 80s is attacked during burglary
An elderly man has been taken to hospital after he was pinned to his bed during an aggravated burglary in Banbridge, County Down on Saturday evening.
The victim, aged in his 80s, sustained cuts to his arms as he tried to defend himself.
The break-in at the Granville Gardens home was reported to Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at 19:00 (GMT).
Police said it was a "nasty, despicable attack" on a vulnerable man.
The occupant was upstairs when two men entered his bedroom.
One of the suspects, described as being a heavy build, pinned the victim to his bed.
The other is described as having a thin build.
Det Sgt James Johnston said: "This was a nasty, despicable attack on the victim.
"The suspects chose to attack a vulnerable man and subjected him to a horrendous ordeal. It must have been terrifying for him.
"I'm appealing to anyone who knows any information about this disgusting crime to get in touch with our detectives."