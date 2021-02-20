Newry: Homes evacuated over security alert
- Published
A number of homes have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object in Newry, County Down, on Saturday afternoon.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are currently at the scene of the security alert on Ashgrove Road.
Traffic is being diverted away from the area and a number of residents are out of their homes, while the object is examined.
Police said there are no further details at this stage.
SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty said that elderly people and young families had been "forced from their homes into the wind and the rain".
"Those responsible for this device don't care about people in our community," he said.
"People living here don't want this, they don't want to return to the murder, mayhem and tragedy of the past."
He appealed for anyone with information on the incident to share it with the police.