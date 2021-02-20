PSNI officers injured in separate attacks in Belfast and Portadown
Several police officers have been attacked and injured in two separate incidents in Belfast and Portadown, County Armagh, the PSNI has confirmed.
In the first incident, three officers were kicked and a fourth sustained a hand injury when they responded to a disturbance at a house in Portadown.
A 36-year-old man was arrested after the attack on the Tandragee Road.
The second attack was at Cliftonpark Avenue in Belfast when police responded to concerns for a man's safety.
Two men, both aged 38, were subsequently arrested after the Belfast incident on Friday afternoon.
One of the 38-year-olds has been charged with five counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police.
His co-accused has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police.
The PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne tweeted about the attacks on Saturday morning, saying he wished the officers a "speedy recovery".
Kicked in the chest
The Portadown disturbance was reported to police at about 05:20 GMT on Friday.
After officers arrived at the house, one officer was kicked in the face and another was kicked in the chest.
Their colleague suffered a hand injury and another officer was also kicked while responding to the disturbance.
The 36-year-old man remains in custody, detained on suspicion of 14 offences, including six counts of assault on police and four counts of criminal damage.
A police spokeswoman said officers injured in Portadown were receiving support and are expected to return to duty next week.