Covid-19: Three more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI
- Published
A further three Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
The latest figures, released on Saturday, bring the department's coronavirus death toll to 2,029.
A further 276 cases have been confirmed and 392 patients are being treated for coronavirus, with 47 in intensive care.
Meanwhile Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has said that the Republic of Ireland is unlikely to see the opening of hospitality until mid-summer.
Speaking to RTÉ, Mr Martin said case numbers in the country were still far too high.
Three cases of a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil have been identified in the Republic of Ireland.
Mr Martin said variants were the government's "biggest concern" in curbing community transmission.
"While I am happy that we are making progress with the vaccination programme, any easing of the restrictions has to be slow and cautious because of the threat from new variants of the disease," he said.
On Friday, Mr Martin indicated that the highest level of restrictions - Level 5 - could remain in place until the end of April.
The country's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 4,109 after 28 coronavirus-linked deaths were confirmed on Friday.
A review of the current measures will take place on 18 March.