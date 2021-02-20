Ballynahinch church is burgled twice in under 24 hours
Police are investigating after a church in Ballynahinch, County Down was burgled twice in under 24 hours.
The first break-in at the New Testament Pentecostal Church on Main Street was reported on Friday at 12.10 GMT.
A second break-in at the same church was reported at 06:20 GMT on Saturday.
Police are still working to establish what was taken in the two incidents and are appealing to the public for information.
Insp Alastair Macdonald said: "Our enquiries are continuing and I am appealing to anyone who has information about these incidents to call detectives."