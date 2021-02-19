Covid-19: NI Assembly to go virtual from Monday
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
NI Assembly members will be able to take part remotely in assembly proceedings for the first time from Monday, it is understood.
That is according to a letter from the Speaker Alex Maskey, which was sent to MLAs (assembly members) on Friday.
Mr Maskey asked MLAs to be patient as there could be "teething problems" in adapting to the new system.
He also said MLAs should ensure they participate remotely from a location with "good connectivity".
It had been reported that virtual proceedings in the assembly were likely to happen for the first time from February.
Some assembly members had called for remote proceedings, due to the pandemic.
A virtual system was set up at Westminster last year.
Stormont's scrutiny committees also use similar technology and the NI Assembly already operates a system of proxy voting for MLAs, as well as social distancing measures in the chamber.