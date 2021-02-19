Covid-19: Swann downplays easing of restrictions for Easter

The head of the BMA in NI, Dr Tom Black, told BBC Radio Foyle it would have been difficult to justify further lifting of lockdown measures when the number of infections and hospital inpatients remains high."We are half way down the slope, but have another few weeks of work to do," Dr Black said."We can't afford to ease up for St Patrick's Day, we can't ease up for Easter. "This continued lockdown is what is going to free up the summer, this is giving you the opportunity for some normality during summer."