Covid-19: Number of coronavirus-related deaths falls for third week
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland has fallen for a third week.
The NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 99 people, in the week to Friday 12 February.
That is 27 fewer than the previous week, bringing the agency's total to 2,673.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 1,985.
NISRA's figures are higher, because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, almost two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have happened in hospitals (1,736), including the deaths of 226 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 747 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for more than a third (36.2%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.2%).
Deaths in care homes and hospitals involved 175 separate establishments.
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (76.9%) between 19 March 2020 and 12 February 2021.
Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (11.6%), Antrim & Newtownabbey (9.7%), and Mid Ulster (7.7%) local government districts have now recorded higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths, compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland - 10.3%, 8.3% and 6.4% respectively.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes for the week ending 12 February was 382.
That is 80 less than the previous week, but 50 more than the 5-year average for the time of year of 332.