East Belfast: Three men to appear in court over Pitt Park incident
- Published
Three men have been charged over an incident in which a group of masked men were pictured in east Belfast.
Police say the charges relate to a "significant gathering" in the Pitt Park area on 2 February.
The men aged 58, 56 and 34, have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray.
They are to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday and, as is procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.