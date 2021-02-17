Dunmurry: Man in hospital after being shot in the leg
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Dunmurry, County Antrim.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they received a report that a man had been shot in the lower leg at about 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.
They are currently at the scene in the Good Shepherd Road area of west Belfast.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
West Belfast SDLP cllr Brian Heading said: "There is no place for this kind of vicious attack on the streets of Belfast.
"People in this community don't need it, don't want it and don't deserve it.
"Those responsible need to get off our backs."