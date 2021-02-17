Newry hair and beauty salon ransacked in burglary
Police are investigating a burglary at a hair and beauty salon in Newry city during which the premises was ransacked and cash and equipment were stolen.
It happened at the Beyond Vanity salon at the Fiveways shopping complex on the Armagh Road some time between noon on Thursday and noon on Monday.
The timing is unclear as the business was closed due to Covid-19 regulations.
The door of the salon was badly damaged and a laptop and a number of beauty products were reported stolen.
Writing on Facebook, the salon's owner Sonya Donnelly said her cash drawer, CCTV equipment and a mobile phone were also taken in the burglary, as well as tip jars containing cash saved by staff.
"It's terrible that not only has our livelihood been on hold due to the pandemic, but there are people out there taking advantage of the fact that we are closed for periods of time due to Covid," she wrote.
She added that those responsible "have no consideration of how tough times are for small businesses, especially when we have not been able to trade".
The burglary happened just one month after another Newry hair salon was extensively damaged when a car crashed into the premises on Killeavy Road.
Newry and Armagh Assembly member Liz Kimmins said she was "absolutely sickened" to hear of "yet another break-in and serious criminal damage" to a local hairdressers.
"Another hardworking businesswoman left devastated to find her salon completely ransacked and a significant amount of expensive items taken," the Sinn Féin MLA added.
"Businesses are on their knees trying to survive the impact of this pandemic, in the hope that brighter days are ahead, yet these thugs think it is OK to kick people when they are down."
Police said inquiries are continuing and have appealed to anyone with any information about the burglary to contact them.