Covid-19: Total of 2009 deaths linked to virus recorded in NI
Nine more Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
A further 341 more people tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.
The Covid-19 related death total is now 2,009, after reaching a milestone figure of 2,000 on Monday.
The total number of deaths has doubled since December, after reaching 1,000 over two months ago.
There are currently 474 Covid inpatients in NI hospitals of which 55 are being treated in intensive care.
There are 64 care home outbreaks.
Clinically vulnerable vaccination update
As Northern Ireland continues to roll out its vaccination programme, it has emerged that more than 18,500 people who are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) and who are under the age of 65 have received the vaccine so far.
Those who are 65 and over will have been recorded as receiving the vaccine as part of their age cohort.
The exact number of people who fall into the CEV category in Northern Ireland is not clear.
Department of Health figures from their timetable for vaccination suggest that a total of 95,000 are classed as extremely vulnerable.
But the list of conditions is long and varied. Health officials say it can be added to as more is known about the virus.
Conditions on the list include organ transplant recipients; those with specific cancers or who are having chemotherapy; and people who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants.
Those who received a shielding letter because they are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable can now book vaccinations over the phone. The online booking system went live on Friday.
It comes as it was announced that 1.7m extra people in England will be asked to shield, after a new model was developed that takes into account extra factors rather than just health.
These people will not be made a priority for vaccination. The model has been shared with the devolved administrations, including Stormont, with it as yet unclear as to whether they will make any changes.
The NI Executive is set to review current lockdown restrictions - which began on 26 December, with schools closed along with non-essential shops - on Thursday.
It is thought unlikely the lockdown will be eased before Easter, with Health Minister Robin Swann already hinting at this in a previous paper to his executive colleagues.
Officials say with St Patrick's Day and the Easter holidays around the corner, they do not want to prematurely allow more opportunities for people to mix, which would likely lead to another rise in cases.
