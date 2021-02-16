Asda: Newtownabbey store given council green light
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Asda has received planning permission to build a new store at the former Nortel site in Newtownabbey.
The 40,000 sq ft development was approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's planning committee.
Asda says it will generate up to 250 local full time and part time jobs.
But the out-of-town development has been strongly criticised by Retail NI, which said the job creation figures were exaggerated.
Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts also said the development breached town centre-first retail planning policy.
"Asda accept that 90% of the proposed store income will be diverted from existing large and small food stores within the Newtownabbey area, so the alleged employment benefits will simply result in the displacement of existing retail jobs," he added.
'Overwhelming support'
Asda has been interested in developing the Nortel site since 2012, first submitting a planning application in 2015.
A company spokesperson said: "Asda is delighted to have received planning permission for the store.
"The process has been lengthy, reflecting the careful assessments carried out by the council, its officers and independent advisers.
"The planning committee's decision follows the overwhelming support for the development which we received during our public consultation."
It is not yet clear when construction of the store will begin.
Asda has 17 outlets across Northern Ireland and a distribution centre in Larne, employing a total of almost 4,000 people.