RRS Sir David Attenborough polar exploration ship training off NI coast
By Chris Andrews
BBC News NI
- Published
The UK polar exploration ship RRS Sir David Attenborough has been conducting sea trials off the north coast of Northern Ireland.
The vessel is expected to make its maiden voyage to Antarctica in November.
Its mission is to help with research into climate change, the oceans, the seafloor and ice formations.
Chief Officer Matthew Neill, from Coleraine, said it was an "amazing feeling" to bring the ship to NI.
"I grew up sailing around Portrush, but I've never taken a big ship to the north coast," he told BBC News NI.
"I'm amazed at the buzz it's created."
The £200m Royal Research Ship (RRS) - which was almost dubbed 'Boaty McBoatface' after a public poll - is operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) with plans for a trip to the Arctic in the coming months before it sets sail for a first mission to Antarctica.
The exercises off the coasts of Great Britain and Northern Ireland have focused on preparations such as driving practice, anchoring, making fresh water from salt water and small boat work.
Matthew Neill, who is second in command behind the ship's captain, made his first trip to Antarctica as a cadet with BAS in 2011.
He said he knows what to expect, but added there is "excitement", especially among inexperienced crew members, for what is to come.
"We're trying a lot of things for the first time, so it's good to see everybody gelling and coming up with ideas and testing the procedures we've written," he said.
Describing RRS Sir David Attenborough as a "science and logistics vessel", he said one of its duties is "supplies in, scientific samples out".
However, he explained the ship is also set up for scientific experiments, such as oceanography, gathering live samples, studying the structure of the sea bed and there is an atmosphere suite to record air samples.
The vessel was commissioned to succeed the RRS Ernest Shackleton and RRS James Clark Ross, both named after famous polar explorers.
While the new ship has taken his name, broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough also has a role to play.
"The vessel has a PA system so we can make announcements to the whole crew and Sir David Attenborough recorded some of these for us, so we can press a button and he says things like 'the ship is ready to depart, all personnel not sailing with the ship, please get off the ship'," Mr Neill explained.
When a public poll was held to decide the ship's name, the suggestion 'Boaty McBoatface' went viral and became the overwhelming choice.
While this was eventually dismissed, the name was used for one of the ship's sub-sea vehicles.
Pandemic sailing
Despite a life at sea, the chief officer said the crew must keep to coronavirus restrictions and undergo rapid flow testing twice a week.
"We wear masks all the time, unless you are in your cabin alone," he outlined.
"There's also social distancing, hand washing, alcohol gels everywhere, washing surfaces down, more than we used to."
Mr Neill said he hoped the arrival of the ship to NI's shores would bring some joy amid a "dull, hard winter for most people" due to the pandemic.
Many people took to social media to share images of the ship off the coast.
"It has been well received," Mr Neill said.
"It was nice to see people come out to see the ship and trying to enjoy a bit of fresh air where they can."