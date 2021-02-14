Coronavirus: 'Big ask' for NI secondary schools to open on 8 March
It would be a "big ask" to reopen secondary schools in Northern Ireland on 8 March, the chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in NI has said.
But Dr Tom Black said he was hopeful primary schools could reopen then.
The executive has agreed that schools in Northern Ireland will remain closed until 8 March at the earliest.
Earlier in February a teaching union said a full return to school "may not be possible for some time"
Speaking on BBC NI's Sunday Politics programme, Dr Black said the reopening of primary schools was more likely because "we know the transmission infection in younger children is much lower
He said: "The chief medical officer and the Department of Health will look carefully at data and look at the R number - which is 0.8 at the moment."
"Opening schools has an increase of between 0.3 and 0.6 in the R number, so we couldn't do that at the moment."
"Maybe in March, primary schools to open and see what effect it has.
"We really want the schools open before anything else, but secondary schools might be a reach at the moment."
Stormont ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss whether to extend NI's current lockdown beyond 5 March or begin the process of lifting restrictions from then.
Dr Black added that everybody was "fatigued" and "fed up" with lockdown but that restrictions must be eased gradually to avoid a further spike in cases.
He said: "The last thing we need is a fourth wave, the last thing we need is to ease the lockdowns and bring them back.
"This hopefully will be our last lockdown so let's do it properly.
"It's small steps, it's increments. Let's see what we can get away with, let's see what affects the R number, let's see what affects the transmission of infections.
"We are in a good place with vaccines but we are still in a bad place in terms of the number of infections and the number of patients in hospital."
On Saturday the Department of Health said another 10 people had died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and a further 303 had tested positive.
There were 470 inpatients with coronavirus in Northern Ireland's hospitals, of whom 59 are in intensive care units.
As of Thursday, 373,414 people in Northern Ireland had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.