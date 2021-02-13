Covid-19: Ten more coronavirus deaths recorded in NI
Another 10 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.
That takes the department's total to 1,985 since the since the pandemic began.
In the past day another 303 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 108,737.
There are 470 inpatients with coronavirus in Northern Ireland's hospitals, of whom 59 are in intensive care units.
Official data from the Department of Health showed Northern Ireland's hospitals are operating at 92% capacity.
As of Thursday, 373,414 people in Northern Ireland had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile the Health Service Executive in the Republic of Ireland has said almost all GPs and practice nurses should have received at least their first vaccine does by the end of Sunday.
Almost 5,000 doses of the Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are being administered at vaccination centres around the country.
The HSE's chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: "Completing the programme for GPs and practice nurses will allow them in turn to vaccinate the over-70s.
"In order to vaccinate the over-70s, we need to ensure GPs and practice nurses themselves are vaccinated."