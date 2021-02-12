Weather: Snow and possible blizzard warning issued for NI
The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for Saturday and said that blizzards are possible in some areas.
A yellow warning is in place from 04:00 until 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
Clear intervals on Friday evening will allow temperatures to dip below freezing, leading to frost.
Overnight sleet and snow will come in from the west, spreading slowly east on Saturday morning, and there is likely to be some disruption on roads and railways.
Translink will be posting any delays due to bad weather on its Twitter account.
Travellers are warned to expect slippery, icy conditions, as well as possible blizzards in places due the strong wind.
Travel warning
A few centimetres of snow is likely to accumulate even at lower levels on Saturday, with perhaps as much 10 to 15 cms over higher hills.
NI Direct said surfaces in some areas - including untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths - could be difficult.
"There could be travel delays and a risk of injuries and accidents," said a statement.
"Take extra care. Adjust your driving according to the conditions and reduce your speed, even when roads have been gritted."
The snow will eventually clear away to the east later in the afternoon, when temperatures will recover to between 4C and 6C.
Saturday night will be cloudy and windy, but mainly dry, with lows of 1C or 2C and icy conditions expected.
Sunday will become milder with temperatures rising to 9C or 10C.
There is a weather warning from @metofficeNI for snow and ice overnight and tomorrow.
Take extra care.
Find out more info and advice: https://t.co/pnUJ7lHVuJ pic.twitter.com/xLkocDNeFO
Meanwhile, temperatures dropped to -15.4C in Kinbrace in Sutherland overnight, as Scotland's cold snap continues.
The mercury plunged again to -15C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, but it was mmilder than Thursday's -23C, the lowest recorded in the UK since 1995.