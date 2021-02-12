Articlave gorse blaze: Crews bring fire under control
Fire crews have brought a large gorse fire in County Londonderry under control.
The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the blaze at Ballyhackett viewpoint near Articlave at around 18:17 GMT on Thursday.
At its height about 35 firefighters were involved in tackling the mile-long fire.
There are no reports of any homes or forestry being affected by the blaze.
Firefighters are now at the scene of a large fire in the Ballyhackett area near Articlave, County Derry. Cause unknown at this stage.— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) February 11, 2021
Video credit: Lisa Deeney@BBCRadioFoyle @BBCNewsNI @bbcnewsline @NIFRSOFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/NAVqlpxrUQ
