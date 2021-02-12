BBC News

Articlave gorse blaze: Crews bring fire under control

image copyrightJonathan Bingham
image captionThe large gorse fire near Articlave stretched over an area of about one mile, NIFRS said.

Fire crews have brought a large gorse fire in County Londonderry under control.

The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the blaze at Ballyhackett viewpoint near Articlave at around 18:17 GMT on Thursday.

At its height about 35 firefighters were involved in tackling the mile-long fire.

There are no reports of any homes or forestry being affected by the blaze.

