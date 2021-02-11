Daniel McClean: Man released murder investigation
A 32-year-old man who was arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Daniel McClean in north Belfast last week has been released unconditionally.
Mr McClean, 54, was shot a number of times while sitting in a parked car on Cliftonville Road on 2 February.
The victim had previously been identified as a dissident republican during court proceedings in 2019.
The man who was released on Thursday had been detained by police in Belfast on Wednesday.
Last week, two other man aged 38 and 46 were arrested in connection with the murder and they were also later released unconditionally.