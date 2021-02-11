Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI): Plan to shut scheme and compensate boiler owners
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Plans to close the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme and compensate participants have been set out by the NI Executive.
It will cost £68m to buy out the 1,200 businesses in the non-domestic scheme.
It is estimated the average boiler will be eligible for a payout of up to £35,000, with some businesses having multiple boilers accredited to the ill-fated scheme.
The proposal has gone out to public consultation.
The plan is unlikely to go down well with scheme participants who say they invested heavily to avail of a 20-year government subsidy.
Most participants have only had five years of payments and those have already been drastically cut to prevent a huge overspend on the budget.
The botched green energy scheme caused the collapse of Stormont amidst allegations of abuse and political patronage.
A public inquiry found there had been no illegality but the scheme had been poorly designed, run and monitored.
Boiler owners are taking the Department for the Economy to court over deep cuts to their subsidy payments.