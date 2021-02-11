PSNI chief constable retains support of NI Policing Board
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne retains the full backing of the NI Policing Board, following a two-hour meeting behind closed doors.
His leadership had been called into question over a series of policing decisions during the pandemic.
Matters came to a head last week when two officers became involved in a confrontation with people at a Troubles commemoration event in Belfast.
In a statement, the board said there is "a consensus" in support for him.
Mr Byrne was the unanimous choice of the board, which includes representatives of the five main political parties, when he was appointed in 2019 and confidence in him has been re-affirmed.
The chief constable said last weekend he was not for quitting in the wake of an incident at an annual memorial gathering for victims of the Sean Graham's bookmakers murders in 1992.
One man was arrested when two newly-qualified officers intervened while carrying out duties in respect of numbers attending exceeding the six permitted under Covid-19 health regulations.
Officer cuts warning
In a statement, board chairman Doug Garrett said members agreed that policing the regulations "has proven to be challenging".
He added that "different perspectives around policing style, approach and community relationships will need further consideration".
"However, there remains a consensus and commitment from all members to work with the chief constable as we move forward."
Mr Byrne described the meeting as "constructive".
He pointed out that one of the immediate challenges was financial, with his draft budget from the Department of Justice for 2021-22 being £23m less than he required.
Unless that is re-negotiated, Mr Byrne has warned it could mean a reduction in officer numbers of around 300.
The PSNI currently has in the region of 7,000 officers.