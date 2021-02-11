BBC News

Articlave: Firefighters tackling gorse fire at Ballyhackett viewpoint

image captionThe large gorse fire near Articlave can be seen from long distance

Firefighters have been called to deal with a blaze at Ballyhackett viewpoint near Articlave, County Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a report of a large gorse fire at around 18:17 GMT on Thursday.

About 35 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze, which NIFRS said stretches for about a mile.

There are no reports of any homes or forestry being affected by the blaze, according to the NIFRS.

