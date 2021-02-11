Articlave: Firefighters tackling gorse fire at Ballyhackett viewpoint
Firefighters have been called to deal with a blaze at Ballyhackett viewpoint near Articlave, County Londonderry.
The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a report of a large gorse fire at around 18:17 GMT on Thursday.
About 35 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze, which NIFRS said stretches for about a mile.
There are no reports of any homes or forestry being affected by the blaze, according to the NIFRS.
Firefighters are now at the scene of a large fire in the Ballyhackett area near Articlave, County Derry. Cause unknown at this stage.— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) February 11, 2021
Video credit: Lisa Deeney@BBCRadioFoyle @BBCNewsNI @bbcnewsline @NIFRSOFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/NAVqlpxrUQ
