Portadown: PSNI get extra 24 hours to question man over death
- Published
Police have been granted a further 24 hours to question a man about the sudden death of a 32-year-old woman in County Armagh.
The death, in Carrickdale Gardens in Portadown, was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The PSNI had already been granted extra time to question a 50-year-old man who was arrested on the same day.
Detectives have said they believe the woman was in the company of a man at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.