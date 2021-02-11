Sonia Forsythe killer convicted for abusing two girls
A man who was jailed for murdering a Belfast schoolgirl in 1991 has been convicted of sexually abusing two girls.
James Junior McKinstry Craig, 49, of Edward Street in Portadown, had denied the charges.
The jury found him guilty of two counts of indecent assault and three counts of gross indecent.
He was found not guilty on two specimen charges of indecent assault.
Craig was convicted of killing 13-year-old Sonia Forsythe in 1998 after her body was found by workmen two years previously.
She had gone missing from the Shankill Road area in 1991.
Two women, aged 40 and 38, gave evidence at Belfast Crown Court during the latest trial, accusing Craig of abuse when they were children in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The 40-year-old woman told the court about her abuse and recalled, on one occasion, the defendant explained she would get money for ice cream if she did what he asked.
She made a formal complaint to police in 2016.
The second victim, 38, said she has nightmares and flashbacks relating to abuse carried out by Craig in his car and also at the flat in which Sonia Forsythe was murdered.
Craig denied the allegations and rejected being attracted to young girls.
"None of them happened," he responded when the claims were put to him.
The trial was not told of Craig's previous conviction for the murder of Sonia Forsythe.
The proceedings in 1998 heard the schoolgirl went missing in June 1991 and was beaten to death with a poker at Craig's flat in Sydney Street West in Belfast before he hid her body in a coalbunker.
It was found by workmen in April 1996.
Craig was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison before the possibility of parole.
On Thursday, he was remanded in custody for the sex offences and told he would be sentenced in March.