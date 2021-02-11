Brexit: Inquiry into suspension of Irish Sea border checks
- Published
A Stormont investigation is to take place into the suspension of checks at post-Brexit border posts in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended physical checks at Larne and Belfast ports amid security concerns.
Its staff returned to work on Wednesday.
Members of the Agriculture Committee voted five to three in favour of an inquiry on Thursday.
Northern Ireland remained part of the EU's single market for goods when the rest of the UK left at the end of the transition period.
This means that some products from Great Britain now have to enter NI through border control posts.
On 1 February, Mid and East Antrim Council and then the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs withdrew staff amid claims of intimidation.
Threatening graffiti had appeared on walls in loyalist areas of Northern Ireland.
The council staff later returned to work, but the department's stayed out.
'No credible threat'
On Monday, the PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne said he had no evidence of a "credible threat" to them.
Later that day, Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd told the Stormont assembly that the information that led to the suspension of the checks was based on "misinformation" and the staff were used as pawns in a "very cruel game".
Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan told Stormont's Agriculture committee on Thursday that the confusion over what evidence the council had to suspend staff "warranted further investigation and scrutiny".
He said some of the information was "simply not true" and that he believed the decision was "calculated and political by the DUP".
DUP MLA William Irwin said staff safety was a priority and that there were "no consequences at all" from the decision to suspend staff, that it was a "sensible decision to make".