Brexit: EU has 'head in sand' over checks at NI ports, says Foster
- Published
The first minister has accused the vice president of the European Commission of having his "head in the sand" over Brexit checks at NI sea ports.
The UK wants a two-year extension to the "grace periods" on some checks to give businesses more time to adjust.
But on Wednesday, Maros Sefcovic seemed to rule out changes until the Northern Ireland Protocol is fully implemented.
Arlene Foster claimed Mr Sefcovic is ignoring problems faced by NI importers as a result of new trade barriers.
Speaking to ITV's Robert Peston, Mrs Foster said he appeared to be putting his "head in the sand" and his "fingers in his ears" when the issues were raised.
'Can't get a pot plant'
The DUP leader said the Northern Ireland Protocol was causing problems, not only for businesses who trade across the Irish Sea, but also for consumers who are having difficulties with parcel deliveries from Great Britain.
"You can't even get a pot plant," she told the programme, adding that the protocol has badly disrupted the UK's internal market.
Mrs Foster described the current situation as an "incredible state of affairs".
The UK and EU will try to solve issues with the new Irish Sea border later on Thursday when Michael Gove speaks to Maros Sefcovic from the European Commission.
Brussels may still be on the back foot over its blunder in attempting to trigger Article 16 over Covid-19 vaccines supplies, but there is no sign it is willing to bend over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
In his letter last week, Michael Gove sought a two-year extension to the current grace periods to allow businesses more time to adapt. He also asked the EU Commission for other flexibilities.
But on Wednesday night Maros Sefcovic responded and made it clear the EU will only consider the UK's requests once the protocol has been fully and faithfully implemented.
He cited a number of shortcomings, including the lack of proper checks at Northern Ireland's new border control posts and EU officials being denied access to UK IT systems.
He still believes the issues highlighted by London are just teething problems.
It is hardly surprising Downing Street is now playing down any hopes of a breakthrough at Thursday's talks.
Its aim was to prevent a hard land border on the island of Ireland, but it came at the expense of a new trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
Northern Ireland remained in the European Union's single market for goods, but the rest of the UK did not - meaning some checks for goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland were introduced.
UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove wrote to the European Commission seeking greater flexibility on goods checks at Irish Sea ports, asking for more time to phase in the new rules.
But in a letter to Mr Gove on Wednesday night, Mr Sefcovic complained the UK was not meeting its obligations under the protocol and any flexibility would depend on compliance with the existing deal.
'Punch bag'
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said Mr Sefcovic's letter "reeks of arrogance and intransigence".
"Instead of protecting the Belfast Agreement and defusing tensions, this letter will do the exact opposite," said UUP leader Steve Aiken.
He claimed Northern Ireland was "being used as a punch bag in the EU`s confrontations with the UK government".
On Thursday, German MEP Bernd Lange said problems on both sides are to be expected at this early stage of transition to a new system, but that "practical solutions" could be found.
Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, he said: "On our side, we recognise that the border control points are not really working quite in line with the obligations. The European customs authorities have no access to the British IT customs systems and on the other side of course there are problems with meat and steel and so on.
"So I think we should find some practical solutions that respect the fundamental two principals - one, the open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and secondly to respect the Northern Ireland Protocol and the obligations regarding the internal market of the EU."
Mr Lange stressed the need to avoid loopholes for goods entering the EU through Northern Ireland and suggested this should not involve renegotiations as there is room to find common ground.