Downe Hospital fire being treated as arson attack
- Published
A fire at a disused hospital site in Downpatrick, County Down, is being treated as arson, police have said.
The blaze at the old Downe Hospital building, on the Ardglass Road, was reported to the fire service shortly before 19:50 GMT on Tuesday.
The PSNI said it is believed a number of rooms inside the building were damaged before the fire was extinguished.
They said the fire is being treated as deliberate.
The PSNI have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.