Coronavirus: Lifting NI restrictions 'needs 70-80% vaccinated'
Covid-19 restrictions will not be fully lifted in Northern Ireland until 70 to 80% of people have been vaccinated, the chief medical officer has said.
At present, about 22% of adults have received at least a first dose of a vaccine.
Dr Michael McBride was speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday.
It has also been outlined that clinically vulnerable 16 to 18-year-olds could be vaccinated within weeks.
Patricia Donnelly, who heads up NI's vaccine programme, said arrangements are being made for people in this category to attend centres where they will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr McBride said if the rate of case numbers keeps falling, "we will hopefully be able to do some things this summer like we did last summer".
He added that "over time" new variants such as those which have emerged in South Africa and Brazil could be detected in NI, however, he said "they may not become the dominant strain".
On Tuesday, it was reported by the Department of Health that a further 10 people had died having tested positive for Covid-19.
This brings its total during the pandemic to 1,953.
There have been 107,438 cases of the virus after an additional 275 cases were confirmed.
The latest figures published on Tuesday show there remains 60 patients in intensive care and 579 Covid-19 inpatients.
There are 90 outbreaks in care homes, a fall from 94 on Monday.
The department's daily dashboard reveals hospital occupancy level is at 94%.