NI Protocol: Manufacturing firms 'significantly' hit
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
More than a quarter of Northern Ireland manufacturing firms felt a significant negative impact from the NI Protocol in its first month, a survey suggests.
Manufacturing NI surveyed 355 firms last week.
The protocol keeps NI in the EU's single market for goods and EU customs rules continue to be enforced at its ports.
That means significant new paperwork and processes when importing materials and equipment from GB.
The biggest problem identified in the first month was GB suppliers being unprepared for the new requirements.
More than half of the firms surveyed said they experienced difficulties for this reason.
Manufacturing NI said: "Most local manufacturers have suppliers in GB.
"The awareness, preparedness and indeed willingness of GB suppliers has been a significant challenge, as has been widely reported.
"Northern Ireland's manufacturers, like other parts of our economy and e-commerce consumers have had very similar experiences."
'Needs simplifications'
However, most firms said they are now on top of the issues or expected them to ease.
Just under a quarter said they expected difficulties to persist.
A majority of firms also acknowledged the protocol would remain but needs simplifications and mitigation.
Just under 20% of respondents said it should be replaced.
Manufacturing NI said that if the protocol was to work both the EU and UK needed to be "active in delivering the necessary mitigations, derogations and compensation".
"Equally they need the UK and the EU to inform customers and suppliers of the status of NI goods and support their businesses to be capable to continue to trade with NI firms," they added.