Daniel McClean: Two men released in McClean murder investigation
- Published
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Daniel McClean in north Belfast last week have been released without charge.
Police had been granted an extra 48 hours to question the pair aged 46 and 38.
Mr McClean, 54, was shot dead in a parked car on Cliftonville Road on Tuesday.
The victim had previously been identified as a dissident republican during court proceedings in 2019.
Detectives believe a lone gunman was involved in his murder.
On Monday, police said the suspects had been freed unconditionally after they were detained under the Terrorism Act.