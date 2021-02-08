BBC News

Pair appear in court over border check graffiti in Larne

image captionTwo men have been charged in relation to graffiti found at various places in Larne

Two men have appeared in court charged with painting graffiti in Larne objecting to Irish Sea border-checks.

The men are accused of criminal damage, and possession of an article, namely spray paint, with intent to damage property.

Twenty-one-year-old William Donnell is from Belfast Road in the town, and 25-year-old Mitchell Leeburn is from Deerpark Road in Kilwaughter.

The alleged offences occurred on Saturday in Larne.

The charges relate to graffiti found on walls, shops, houses, a billboard and a road sign.

During a short hearing, the two accused appeared in court via videolink, from a PSNI custody suite in Antrim.

District Judge Peter King granted them bail, in spite of police objections.

However, a number of conditions were attached to the bail.

The men must abide by a night time curfew from 20:00 GMT to 07:00 and they are not allowed to go into Larne town centre at any time.

They are due to appear in court again on 25 March.

