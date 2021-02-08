Brexit: PSNI says 'no credible threats' against port workers
The PSNI has no evidence of "credible threats" against port workers in Larne and Belfast, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council withdrew staff from Brexit inspections last week amid security concerns.
Mr Byrne said "people outside of the purview of policing" had taken the decision.
On Friday, the council workers returned to their posts.
The chief constable said the PSNI's role was "to give policing advice and to do the policing part of this complex problem".
Speaking on Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show, he said "what others do is a matter for them in terms of their responsibilities to their employees".
He said police worked with the council to reassure them there was no credible threat, ahead of workers returning to work on Friday.
In a previous statement, the council said it had "a very low threshold concerning threats and the safety of its staff" and would always "take decisive action to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of employees".
Union concerns
It comes after three trade unions distanced themselves from the council's account of threats against workers at Larne port.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was told by its mayor that unions had raised concerns about "suspicious activity", including apparent attempts to record staff car registrations.
However, Nipsa, Unite and GMB said they made no such claim.
The trade unions have written to the council asking for the remarks to be withdrawn.
After the council withdrew its staff, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera), which is responsible for physical checks on goods at both Larne and Belfast, temporarily suspended activity at both ports.
It followed the appearance of graffiti in Larne on 21 January which referred to those involved in the work as targets.
Last week Denis McMahon, the permanent secretary at Daera, told a Stormont committee that former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots was central to the decision to temporarily suspend Brexit checks.