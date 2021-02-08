Stalking: MLAs to debate new laws to tackle issue in NI
Proposed new laws to tackle stalking in Northern Ireland will be debated in the Stormont Assembly later on Monday.
Other parts of the UK already have anti-stalking laws in place, but Northern Ireland has lagged behind.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland currently deals with stalking under the Protection from Harassment Order (NI) 1997.
Under the new bill, convictions for the most serious offences will carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Justice Minister Naomi Long previously said she hoped the legislation would pass before the end of the assembly mandate next year.
She will lead the debate at Stormont later.
The bill will recognise in law, for the first time in Northern Ireland, that stalking is a course of behaviour that causes "fear, alarm or substantial distress" to the victim on two or more occasions.
It will also introduce provision for Stalking Protection Orders to enable early police intervention to a person at risk of stalking.
'We cannot afford to wait'
Sonya McMullan of Women's Aid NI described the legislation as "vital" to protect victims who were subjected to stalking and harassment by partners or ex-partners.
"Stalking is much more likely to occur within the context of domestic violence or a previously established relationship, or be perpetrated by someone who is known in some way to the victim," she said.
"We know this is only the start of a long road until the implementation of the much-needed legislation, which can ultimately save lives. We cannot afford to wait any longer."
But the collapse of the power-sharing institutions in January 2017 delayed such a move.
When the parties returned to Stormont last January, Mrs Long said she would prioritise the issue, along with strengthening Northern Ireland's domestic abuse laws.
The new domestic abuse legislation - making coercive control an offence in Northern Ireland - passed its final hurdle at Stormont last month.