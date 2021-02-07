Richard Gerard Boyle: Second arrest after Belfast hit-and-run
- Published
Police investigating the death of a man in a hit-and-run in west Belfast on Friday have made a second arrest.
Richard Gerard Boyle, 42, was a pedestrian on the Stewartstown Road when he was hit just before 22:20 GMT on Friday.
Mr Boyle, who was from Dunmurry, was taken to hospital where he later died.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of a number of related offences. He remains in custody.
A 23-year-old man arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident has been released on bail.
Police are investigating whether the car that hit and killed Mr Boyle was the same vehicle found on fire in nearby Turf Lodge.
PSNI Insp Phillip McCullough appealed to anyone who was on the Stewartstown Road between 21:30 and 22:20 GMT, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact police.
He said the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and have appealed for information about a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf, which they believe may have been involved in the collision.