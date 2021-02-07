Simon Byrne timeline: PSNI chief's tenure marked by setbacks
Simon Byrne was appointed as the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in May 2019, but his tenure to date has been notable for a number of setbacks and controversies.
He arrived with 36 years of policing behind him - a third of it at high rank, with most of his career having been spent at Merseyside Police.
Mr Byrne held senior positions there - and then with the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police - before his appointment as chief constable of Cheshire in 2014.
That job ended in 2017 in controversial circumstances, after he was accused of bullying and humiliating staff.
He was cleared of 74 misconduct allegations with a tribunal finding much of what was claimed was either exaggerated or probably did not happen.
When he officially took over from his predecessor Sir George Hamilton on 1 July 2019 - the beginning of a five-year contract - Mr Byrne became the fifth chief constable in the PSNI's history.
In May 2023 the Policing Board agreed to extend his contract to 2027.
But he has faced a string of controversies, with the latest bringing renewed calls for him to resign.
29 August 2023: Officers unlawfully disciplined
A High Court judge in Belfast rules two junior PSNI officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration in Belfast.
The officers made the arrest at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack in which five people were murdered and nine others injured by loyalist paramilitary group the UFF.
In February 2021 the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the scene took place amid restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid-19 regulations.
Mr Byrne later apologises over his handling of the situation but says he will not quit.
Mr Justice Scoffield says the officers were disciplined to allay any threat of Sinn Féin abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.
He quashed decisions to suspend one probationary constable and re-position his colleague.
Mr Byrne says he accepted the findings of the court.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Traditional Unionist Voice call for him to resign, while the Police Federation says it calls his judgement into question.
9 August 2023: Major data breaches
On 9 August details emerge of two major data breaches involving information about PSNI staff.
Details were mistakenly sent of about 10,000 officers and staff as part of a response to a freedom-of-information request and were temporarily published on a website.
In a separate incident, which had happened in July 2023, a spreadsheet containing the names of about 200 staff members was stolen.
Mr Byrne comes home from holiday to face an emergency four-hour policing board meeting on 10 August to address the concerns raised.
Speaking to the media afterwards, he apologises about the breach of data on an "industrial scale", but says he will not be stepping down.
Dissident republicans claim to be in possession of information circulating on WhatsApp following the data blunder, although their claim has not been verified, he says.
"We recognise there is now an issue of trust in regards to the public's trust," adds Mr Byrne.
February 2021: Pitt Park incident
A large group of masked men are pictured on the streets of east Belfast, linked to an internal row within the loyalist paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force.
The presence of police in Pitt Park is thought to have prevented an intended attack on a house.
But the PSNI is criticised for not making any arrests.
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson of the DUP says the local community is "living in fear".
"The PSNI need to get a grip and show such action will not be tolerated," he says.
Sinn Féin also expresses concern about the incident and says an attempt is being made by the UVF to exert control over the community.
The PSNI later makes several arrests in connection with the incident.
30 June 2020: Bobby Storey's funeral
The funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey takes place in west Belfast, with images of huge numbers lining the streets in a period of strict Covid-19 regulations.
Footage of the funeral causes huge controversy.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is among the mourners and her attendance leads to the biggest crisis in NI politics since devolution was restored in January 2020.
Ms O'Neill is part of the funeral cortege, which Sinn Féin says included no more than 30 people,
Critics suggest social distancing is not maintained among the crowds which line the streets as the hearse drives by, nor by the large groups of people who walk behind the hearse at a greater distance.
Lockdown regulations state a maximum of 30 people are allowed to gather together outdoors.
No arrests are made by the PSNI for breaches of coronavirus regulations, but police begin an investigation.
In March 2021 the Public Prosecution Service announces it has not recommended anyone be prosecuted in relation to the funeral.
Director of public prosecutions Stephen Herron says he acknowledges the widespread public concern over the attendances at the funeral.
He adds that the "lack of clarity and coherence within the regulations and the prior engagement between organisers and the police" would "pose an insurmountable difficulty" if prosecutions were brought.
First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP calls for Mr Byrne to resign, as does Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken.
Speaking to the press later, Mr Byrne says he will not resign.
9 June 2020: Branding backtrack
Mr Byrne is forced to backtrack on a proposal to "tinker" with the force's badge on uniforms, admitting the idea was "a non-starter".
As part of a branding refresh, he publicly floated the idea of a modified emblem.
It would have removed the words Police Service Northern Ireland from the badge used on signs, vehicles and uniforms.
Unionist parties and the Police Federation strongly opposed the idea.
6 June 2020: Black Lives Matter protests
Following the death of George Floyd in the United States, Black Lives Matter protests take place in Londonderry and Belfast.
Between 60 and 70 fines are issued to those attending the anti-racism demonstrations, provoking accusations of inconsistency in the PSNI's approach to Covid-19 regulations.
Covid-19 lockdown measures ban people gathering in groups.
In December 202, Mr Byrne apologises after the Police Ombudsman finds justification in claims the handling of the protests was unfair and discriminatory.
A report by Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson states it was "not intentional and not based on race or ethnicity".
However, confidence in policing among some in minority communities has been "severely damaged", it says.
Mr Byrne says: "The time is right to show some humility and say sorry."
December 2019: Crossmaglen Christmas tweet
Mr Byrne apologises after tweeting a photo of himself with officers holding rifles outside a PSNI station in Crossmaglen on Christmas Day.
Some nationalist politicians criticise him, saying the image is offensive to the local community.
In a statement in January 2020, Mr Byrne says his message was "never meant as a comment on the community of Crossmaglen and South Armagh".
"I am sorry for any offence that has been caused," he adds.
September 2019: 'We'll have your kids' controversy
Mr Byrne is criticised for suggesting the children of paramilitaries could be taken into care.
He clarifies his remarks afterwards saying he was "not suggesting children can be used as weapons in the fight against paramilitary crime".
The chief constable first makes the comments at a conference on the use of stop and search powers.
He says his message to paramilitaries is: "You carry on doing this and we will have your house, if you keep going we will have your car, we will have your kids, we will have your benefits and we will put you in jail."
Mr Byrne says he is happy to withdraw "the interpretation that children are pawns, if that's what's been heard", adding it was not his intention.
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly calls the original remarks "unacceptable" and says the comments have caused "deep worry".