Daniel McClean: Police given more time to question men over murder
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of Daniel McClean have been given more time to question two men held over his murder.
Mr McClean, 54, was shot a number of times as he sat in a parked car on the Cliftonville Road, north Belfast, at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Two men, aged 39 and 46, were later arrested.
On Saturday, police said they had been granted an extra 48 hours to question them.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "Our enquiries are ongoing in relation to this brutal murder, which has left Danny's family devastated for his loss and the local community traumatised by the callous actions of his murderer."
He appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
In 2019, Mr McClean was identified in court as being a dissident republican.