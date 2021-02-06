PSNI officer suspended over Sean Graham memorial arrest
A PSNI officer has been suspended following an arrest at a memorial event in south Belfast on Friday.
People had gathered for a ceremony on Belfast's Ormeau Road, where five people were murdered in Sean Graham bookmakers in 1992.
Mark Sykes, a survivor of the attack carried out by loyalist gunmen, was arrested, then released a few hours later.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has apologised for what happened.
In a statement on Saturday night he said: "Having reviewed the Body Worn Video from yesterday's incident on the Ormeau Road a decision has been taken to suspend once officer and re-position a second officer."