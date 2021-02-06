West Belfast: Pedestrian Richard Gerard Boyle dies in hit-and-run collision
A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run collision in west Belfast on Friday night.
Richard Gerard Boyle, 42, was struck by a vehicle on the Stewartstown Road just before 22:20 GMT.
Police said the vehicle failed to stop at the scene. Mr Boyle, who was from Dunmurry, County Antrim, was taken to hospital where he later died.
The Stewartstown Road has since reopened after being closed following the incident.
PSNI Insp Phillip McCullough appealed to anyone who was on the Stewartstown Road between 21:30 and 22:30 GMT, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact police.