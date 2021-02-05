Noah Donohoe: Corporate manslaughter investigation confirmed
A corporate manslaughter investigation is under way in relation to the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe in June 2020, police have confirmed.
The 14-year-old's body was found in a storm drain in the north of the city.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Wednesday it was investigating access to the storm drain, which is owned by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).
A separate coroner investigation into the circumstances of Noah's death is ongoing.
The teenager's body was found six days after he went missing.
On Friday, the Irish News reported that as the Department for Infrastructure is responsible for the network at Premier Drive/Northwood Road, it could be found liable.
In a statement, the department said there is "no case against them".
"DfI have been advised that an investigation in the offence of corporate manslaughter has been launched and the department is cooperating fully with all aspects of this investigation," a spokesperson said.
"No further comment can be made while these investigations are continuing."
The PSNI said detectives are "working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive and Public Prosecution Service".
It added the Donohoe family has been informed of the development.