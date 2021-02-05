Covid-19: NI deaths fall after record high last week
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
There has been a fall in the number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland, the NI statistics agency has said.
There were 137 deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week up to Friday 29 January. That is down 45 on the previous week's record high of 182.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates.
The agency's total death toll stands at 2,448 since the start of the pandemic.
The Department of Health bases its measure on a positive test result being recorded. Its total for the same date was 1,837.
Recording mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test, is the reason why Nisra's figures are higher than that recorded by the Department.
On the agency's measure, there have been 1,591 Covid-19-related deaths in hospital, including the deaths of 220 care home residents.
Taking that figure, and the 712 which happened in care homes, it means care home residents now account for fewer than two-fifths (37.4%) of all Covid-19-related deaths.
Covid-19-related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.5%) and other residential locations (7.2%).
People aged 75 and over account for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19-related registered deaths (77.4%) between 19 March 2020 and 29 January 2021.
The Antrim and Newtownabbey Local Government District has now recorded the highest proportion of Covid-19-related deaths, as a proportion of the total (18.6%).
The provisional number of deaths from all causes for the week ending 29 January was 437.
That is 37 fewer than the previous week, and 78 more than the five-year average for the time of year (359).