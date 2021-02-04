Two men arrested over murder of Daniel McClean in north Belfast
Detectives investigating the murder of Daniel McClean in north Belfast on Tuesday have arrested two men.
The 54-year-old was shot a number of times while sitting in a parked car on the Cliftonville Road.
The shooting was reported to police at about 20:15 GMT and Mr McClean was pronounced dead at the scene.
The arrested men, aged 39 and 46, have been taken to Musgrave police station in the centre of Belfast for questioning.
In 2019, Mr McClean was identified in court as being a dissident republican.