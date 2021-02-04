Coronavirus vaccines: More than 250,000 in NI have received Covid jab
More than a quarter-of-a-million people in Northern Ireland have received their first Covid-19 vaccine, Arlene Foster has said.
The first minister said 263,735 people have received their first jab, with 25,539 people receiving both.
The R - or reproduction - number in the community is now sitting between 0.75 and 0.85.
Mrs Foster said it was not the time to "ease up" but "push on" against the virus with lockdown restrictions.
She said hospitals and intensive care units were still under significant pressure.
Speaking at the executive's weekly news conference, Mrs Foster added that the lockdown had made a "major difference" to infection rates and she urged people to continue following the advice.
Mrs Foster said the number of vaccines issued meant one-in-seven people had now received their first dose.
She added that 90% of care homes residents have had their second dose and 90% of those aged over 80 have received their first jab.
On Thursday the Department of Health (DoH) confirmed a further 10 coronavirus-related deaths, and 412 new cases.
It brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 1,889.
Since the start of the pandemic, 105,637 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There are 671 inpatients being treated for Covid, and 68 in ICU.
Of those, 63 are being ventilated.