Covid-19: Court challenge to child sport ban passes first stage
- Published
A court challenge to the ban on children playing sport outdoors due to Covid-19 has cleared the first hurdle after the Department of Health (DoH) decided not contest the application.
A judicial review is now scheduled to take place on 18 March.
Under current coronavirus restrictions, only "elite" sport is allowed.
The case, brought on behalf of an individual child, argues the ban is harming children's physical and mental health.
Stephen Atherton, the layer acting on behalf of that child, said that his client's life had been reduced to "the size of a screen".
He told the High Court in Belfast: "This impetus comes against a backdrop of the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland, Professor Siobhan O'Neill, and other child health experts declaring publicly that the pandemic is having a devastating effect on children and child welfare is now a national emergency.
"The child I represent is currently at home, with no access to physical exercise at school, and prohibited by the Northern Ireland Executive from playing the sport that he loves.
"His life is reduced to the size of a screen. Access to sport is being restricted at a time when it has never been more important."
The current restrictions allow for PE at school but children will not return to school until 8 March at the earliest.
On Thursday the High Court heard the DoH has accepted there was an arguable case and chose not to contest the leave hearing.
Mr Justice Colton granted leave for the judicial review which will take place on 18 March.
A judicial review allows members of the public to challenge the legality of a government decision - on the grounds a minister did not have the power to make it, or the process leading up to it was unfair or irrational.
A decision can also be overturned if a public authority has acted in a way which is incompatible with the Human Rights Act