Coronavirus: NI students to receive £500 disruption payment
By Jayne McCormack & Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI
- Published
Students in Northern Ireland are to get a £500 payment from the Stormont Executive due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The scheme, from Economy Minister Diane Dodds, is part of a wider support package costing £37.7m.
It will be made to almost 40,000 students in universities and further education (FE) colleges across NI.
The executive met on Thursday morning and signed off proposals for the one-off payment.
The department for the economy said the payments would be made by the end of March.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced a pot of £10.4m for students facing financial hardship.
The majority of students in universities and further education are taking their courses online due to the pandemic.
Many have lost, or have been unable to find, part-time work to supplement their income from student loans due to the range of businesses closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Some are also still paying rent on accommodation they cannot live in due to the lockdown.
Mrs Dodds said she was "acutely aware" students have experienced significant disruption since the start of the pandemic.
"I am pleased to announce that I have secured £22million from the Executive to fund a one-off discretionary payment of £500 to all students from the UK and EU who are in full time higher education in Northern Ireland, whether that is in a university or further education college setting," she explained.
Ellen Fearon, president of the student body NUS-USI, said it was a welcome announcement after a difficult year for students.
She said many had endured financial stress, isolation, academic pressures, housing problems, additional caring responsibilities and digital inequality.
"It's important that students who are not eligible for this grant, including part-time students and international students, are also financially supported," Ms Fearon added.
Queen's University President and Vice-Chancellor Prof Ian Greer said the measure will "bolster the range of interventions" already made by the university, including "pausing accommodation contracts".
Prof Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor at Ulster University, said the institution "will work closely with the department to distribute these additional funds to our students as soon as possible".