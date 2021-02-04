Flooding: Rain warning extended in Antrim and Down
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A rainfall warning has been extended until noon on Friday for counties Antrim and Down.
The Met Office has said it expects between 15-25mm (0.5-1in) to fall in some places during the next 24 hours.
With a lot of rain falling on very saturated ground there is a further risk of flooding.
It comes after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry, and Tyrone came into force at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Firefighters were deployed on Wednesday night to pump water away from homes in Stockmans Lane in south Belfast after a manhole cover became blocked.
There have also been reports of flooded fields and high river levels following rain and snow melt over the past few days.
Rain is expected to ease and clear east on Friday.
An emergency payment scheme for households affected by flooding has been activated by the Department for Communities.
The payment, which is aimed at making sure homes are made habitable as quickly as possibly, will come from local councils.
.@CommunitiesNI Minister @DeirdreHargey has activated the Emergency payment scheme for flooding. Details below pic.twitter.com/dLuZUpOEzA— Communities NI (@CommunitiesNI) February 3, 2021